Drew Barrymore has words for Bryce Vine!

We sure love us some Bryce Vine and became more obsessed when he came to our Pepsi Summerbash a few months ago! And he said there's always one question he gets asked but doesn't have an answer to...

What does Drew Barrymore think of her namesake song of his?

Way before Lala Land it was the song that gave his career some steam!

Video of Bryce Vine - Drew Barrymore [Official Music Video]

Drew herself has never commented about the song (Does she like it? Has she even heard it?) until now!

Bryce stopped by the Kelly Clarkson Show a few days ago and beside being a big fan of his, she had this up her sleeve:

Video of Drew Barrymore Surprises Bryce Vine And Kelly With A Video Message | The Kelly Clarkson Show

Cool right?

Who should Bryce show some love to in another song?