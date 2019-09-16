Drew Barrymore has words for Bryce Vine!
He wrote a song about her how could she not! See what she said here!
September 16, 2019
We sure love us some Bryce Vine and became more obsessed when he came to our Pepsi Summerbash a few months ago! And he said there's always one question he gets asked but doesn't have an answer to...
What does Drew Barrymore think of her namesake song of his?
Way before Lala Land it was the song that gave his career some steam!
Drew herself has never commented about the song (Does she like it? Has she even heard it?) until now!
Bryce stopped by the Kelly Clarkson Show a few days ago and beside being a big fan of his, she had this up her sleeve:
Cool right?
Who should Bryce show some love to in another song?