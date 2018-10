I mean who doesn't love Uber or any kind of ride share? Apparently, these people had some issues!

1) Let's Taco 'bout how you're abusing the driver and tacos...

Video of Uber passenger throws tacos at driver until she cries

Yikes!

Not ok, regardless if alcohol is involved!

2) No Alcohol = a problem

Video of Customer throws beer can at Uber driver after 'refusing to leave car'

Double yikes!

Just remember just like you can rate your driver, you as a passenger ALSO get rate and can get banned!

Be nice to your driver!