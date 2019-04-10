Dua Lipa on the cover of Elle Magazine

Super talented and super gorgeous on the May issue of Elle magazine! Did you see Dua Lipa on the cover?

Inside, Dua rocks more glam looks and talks about being a Grammy winner, where her music is going, and my fave how everyone keeps screwing up her name like this:

If we're keeping it real you know Wendy Williams jacks up EVERYONEs name...but here's what she says (since most did it initially):

“I found it funny. Even my friends started calling me Doola Peep. I’ve learned to correct people about my name my whole life. So I’m like, Call me whatever you want. You’ll learn it soon enough, babes.”

**Dua actually means “love” in Albanian.

You tell em Doola! :p

