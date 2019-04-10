Dua Lipa on the cover of Elle Magazine
From people messing up her name to the future of music she spills it all!
Super talented and super gorgeous on the May issue of Elle magazine! Did you see Dua Lipa on the cover?
It’s gonna be May... @elleusa excited to spam the TL with this story -- thank you @ninagarcia and Stephen Gan and the wonderful Elle team for letting me live all my couture dreamzzz / shot by @carinbackoffphoto / styling @annatrevelyan / hair @annacofone / makeup @francescabrazzo / nails @nailsbymh
Inside, Dua rocks more glam looks and talks about being a Grammy winner, where her music is going, and my fave how everyone keeps screwing up her name like this:
If we're keeping it real you know Wendy Williams jacks up EVERYONEs name...but here's what she says (since most did it initially):
“I found it funny. Even my friends started calling me Doola Peep. I’ve learned to correct people about my name my whole life. So I’m like, Call me whatever you want. You’ll learn it soon enough, babes.”
**Dua actually means “love” in Albanian.
You tell em Doola! :p
