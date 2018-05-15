Is Dua Lipa Recording the Next Bond Song?

From the Pepsi Summerbash to James Bond?

The 25th James Bond movie is coming out in November and Summerbash artist Dua Lipa is said to be the front-runner to record the song - which is GINORMOUS!!!

Also said to be in the running are alums Adele and Ed Sheeran (who have already successfully recorded Bond songs) and Jessie J.

So why Dua?

They say:

"She was recently named as the most successful female artist of the year so far – with her self-titled debut shifting 95,000 copies in 2018, and her massive single ‘IDGAF’ notching up 509,000 combined sales. Her video for ‘New Rules’ broke records after it was viewed over 1billion times on Youtube".

WOW! I hope she gets it!

Maybe she will spill the tea on that when she comes to the Chi for the bash on 06/23/18! Get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com!