DVR ALERT: Chance the Rapper Taking Over SNL TONIGHT!

We've been saying it endlessly, but SNL is really comin thru this season with the musical guests! And tonight they return with another new one with Chicago's very own Chance the Rapper!

Host AND musical guest?! I really hope they do a parody of Rhythm + Flow!

Now this isn't his first appearance on the show - but it is the first time doing both roles.

