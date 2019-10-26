DVR ALERT: Chance the Rapper Taking Over SNL TONIGHT!
Chicago reppin hard tonight on SNL!
We've been saying it endlessly, but SNL is really comin thru this season with the musical guests! And tonight they return with another new one with Chicago's very own Chance the Rapper!
Host AND musical guest?! I really hope they do a parody of Rhythm + Flow!
Now this isn't his first appearance on the show - but it is the first time doing both roles.
--WHOS HAPPY FOR ME-- I’m accomplishing a life long goal, THANK YOU JESUS! #DOUBLEDUTY THIS IS CRAZY I LITTERALLY GREW UP ON THIS SHOW #SNL @nbcsnl THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I brought my daughter the first time I did SNL and it was her first flight and now I’m bringing Marli and its her first flight ---- IM SO GRATEFUL YEESH @kenanthompson @cecilystrong @chethinks @colinjost @samjaycomic @chrisreddis @melissavcomedy @heidilgardner @aidybryant
Set those DVRs!!
And speaking of double-duty...Harry Styles is pulling a Chance! Here's all the info: Harry Styles on SNL