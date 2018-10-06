DVR ALERT: It's The Great PumpkinCharlie Brown!

A Halloween fave is coming! Get the info to set your DVR!

Halloween is def one of my favorite holidays! And if you love it as much as I do then every year you get excited for, "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown!"...and it's coming!

FreeForm does have it's 31 Nights of Halloween movies, but this is the one flick that missing!

Charlie, Linus, Snoopy and friends will be returning to our T.V.s on Thursday, October 18th at 7pm on ABC

So set your DVRs or even better make plans to watch with your fave ghouls :p

Until then (turn up the volume for this one!)...

