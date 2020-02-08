DVR ALERT: Justin Bieber and Rupaul on SNL Tonight!

I don't think I've ever been more excited for an episode on Saturday Night Live EVER!

TONIGHT Mama Ru and the Biebs will be the host and musical guest!

Check out their promo:

Video of Justin Bieber Is Surprised RuPaul Looks Different In Person - SNL

Fingers crossed I'm not hyping it up in my head because I'm such a super fan of both!

I've read that several cast members have said that Justin was "difficult" when he was a guest in the past...but with this new Biebs? I can't wait to hear (and see) how he does. Can we somehow work Mrs. Biebs in to this too?

Video of SNL Presents Kate McKinnon as Justin Bieber

Think Kate will make an appearance and there will be 2 Biebers? HA!

I'd also like to see Justin drag it up with Ru...but enough with hopes and dreams for tonight's show :p

We'll just have to wait and see right?

Will you be watching?