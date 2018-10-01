DVR Alert: Sabrina Carpenter on The Late Late Show Tonight
Sabrina returns to hang out with James Corden! Info here!
October 1, 2018
Make sure set your DVR's for tonight! Sabrina Carpenter is returning to the Late Late Show with James Corden!
Check out her insta post reminding us!
i’ll be on the @latelateshow w @j_corden this Monday, Oct. 1st --b sure to tune in
The Late Late Show is on at 11:37pm tonight.
No word on what song she'll be performing but we know she'll kill it!
Take a look back at her on the show last time: