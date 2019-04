Mendes Army get ready to clear your schedule...and set your DVR! Shawn Mendes is headed to SNL!

That's right check it out...

May 4th @nbcsnl A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:19am PDT

Shawn the musical guest and Adam Sandler hosting? I'm so excited!!

Plus, Shawn's bound to be singing some new music he releases before then...and my guess is he may pop up in a sketch or 2!

Will you be watching??