Earth Day 2019 : See how Chicago is celebrating

It's going to be a beautiful day in the Chi today! Perfect for all the Earth 2019 celebrating the city has planned!

Today (April 22nd) is Earth Day! And while we should be taking care of Mother Earth every day, it's a great reminder for those of us who may not be doing all we can (myself included!).

So how is the city of Chicago doing their part?

Since it is the 50th year it's officially being celebrated there are some extra specials things like...

FREE LYFT RIDES:

Now this isn't free car rides (hello Carbon?!) BUT free Divvy bikes for the day! Woo hoo!

Lyft says:

"In Chicago [Earth Day] means a free day of unlimited Divvy rides with an “Explorer Pass,” good for three free hours at a time. After three hours, the bike must be docked."

There are 6 other cities doing this today. An Explorer Pass normally costs $15!

EARTH DAY 5K and 10K Chicago:

Get your run on to raise money for the environment! Yes, it's today - and if you're thinking, I have work/school! No worries! It's a virtual run which means you do it at your own pace and when and where you can. Running a race has never been easier...and for a great cause might I add. Get the info here: Earth Day Chicago Run

RECYCLE UNWANTED ELECTRONICS:

Throwing away that old keyboard, cellphone, etc will not decompose on it's own = bad for the environment. So the Ace Hotel Chicago is doing their part by hosting an E-Waste drive from now until Sunda 04/28/19! So grab that old Blackberry taking up space in the back of you desk drawer and they will recycle it for you! More info here: Electronics Recycle

ONE EARTH MINI FILM FESTIVAL CHICAGO:

Feel like you have so much to learn about being environmentally savvy? No worries! There's a week long mini film festival filled with films to educate! The fest runs from now until Sunday 04/22/19 with movies being shown all over the Chi and the burbs. See what's playing near you here: One Earth Film Fest

If you're looking for a more hands-on Earth Day (learning how to compost, cleaning up a park) there are several places to do that today! Check out the list: Chicago Earth Day Clean Up

Wishing you a Happy Earth Day! And remember just because it's one-day doesn't mean the caring ends! Let's all work together to protect the earth every day!