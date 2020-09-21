Ellen Addresses Toxic Work Environment on Season Premiere
Hear what Ellen said about what's been going on behind the scenes
September 21, 2020
Today Ellen kicked off her 18th season of the Ellen Degeneres Show!
And of course with all the drama going on behind-the-scenes, fans were eager to hear what she had to say and she came thru.
I LOVE how Ellen handled this, I love how she pointed out what important - and also that she hopes to make this her best season ever!
What did you think of her explanation?