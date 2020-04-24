Elmo's Not Too Late Show is Coming

One of my favorite monster's on Sesame Street is joining the ranks of Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and Steven Colbert! That's right he's getting his own talk show!

Since Elmo is only 3 1/2 this show will coinside with his bedtime and of course include his Sesame Street friends and more!

Take a look:

Video of The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo Official Trailer | HBO Max

Elmo's Not Too Late Show looks like the cutest thing on the entire earth...and some light-hearted fun we need right about!

The show is 1 of 6 new original shows coming to the new streaming service HBO MAX (yes, the same streaming service that will have Friends!!!)

See Elmo's new show and more starting on May 27th when HBO Max goes live!

Will you be subscribing??