Everything you need to know about tonight's AMAs!
Nominees, performers and Taylor Swift breaking records! Oh my!
Tonight are the 2019 American Music Awards on ABC at 7pm CST! With an insane list of nominees, performers and more, this is your perfect cliff notes to one of music's biggest nights!
Ciara will be hosting and as far as awards go, Post Malone has the most nominations with 8! (Not far behind are Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande tied for 6 each)
Taylor Swift has by far be the most "talked about" artist leading up to the show as she is recieving the 'Artist of the Decade' award and will be performing a melody of her greatest hits (thanks to Scooter giving her the go ahead after some serious drama last last 2 weeks). PLUS, she is more than likely going to break her own record tonight as well. Michael Jackson currently is the artist with the most AMA wins (24) and Taylor is at 23! So one win, and she breaks another record. I expect that to happen.
So who is performing?
2019 AMA PERFORMERS
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Lizzo
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Dua Lipa
Camila Cabello
Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Watt
Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World
Kesha feat. Big Freedia
Shania Twain
Thomas Rhett
Toni Braxton
Green Day
And of course, beside the performances - it's all about the awards. Check out the full list of nominees below:
2019 AMA NOMINEES
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover
FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld
FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
That is a ginormous list, so some of those will go out before the show actually starts airing on TV (which they typically say on the bottom of the screen during the show).
Are you ready?
Red carpet starts at 5pm CST and goes until showtime.
Who are you most excited to see?
Be sure to check back at B96.com for the list of winners and show highlights! Plus, make sure you're following us on all socials @B96Chicago for more!
For more on the show click here: American Music Awards