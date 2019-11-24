Everything you need to know about tonight's AMAs!

Nominees, performers and Taylor Swift breaking records! Oh my!

November 24, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Tonight are the 2019 American Music Awards on ABC at 7pm CST! With an insane list of nominees, performers and more, this is your perfect cliff notes to one of music's biggest nights!

Ciara will be hosting and as far as awards go, Post Malone has the most nominations with 8! (Not far behind are Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande tied for 6 each)

Taylor Swift has by far be the most "talked about" artist leading up to the show as she is recieving the 'Artist of the Decade' award and will be performing a melody of her greatest hits (thanks to Scooter giving her the go ahead after some serious drama last last 2 weeks). PLUS, she is more than likely going to break her own record tonight as well. Michael Jackson currently is the artist with the most AMA wins (24) and Taylor is at 23! So one win, and she breaks another record. I expect that to happen.

So who is performing?

2019 AMA PERFORMERS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Lizzo

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Dua Lipa

Camila Cabello

Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Watt

Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World

Kesha feat. Big Freedia

Shania Twain

Thomas Rhett

Toni Braxton

Green Day

And of course, beside the performances - it's all about the awards. Check out the full list of nominees below:

 

2019 AMA NOMINEES

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey, “Without Me”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, Championships
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

 

That is a ginormous list, so some of those will go out before the show actually starts airing on TV (which they typically say on the bottom of the screen during the show).

Are you ready?

Red carpet starts at 5pm CST and goes until showtime.

Who are you most excited to see?

Be sure to check back at B96.com for the list of winners and show highlights! Plus, make sure you're following us on all socials @B96Chicago for more!

For more on the show click here: American Music Awards

