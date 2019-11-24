Everything you need to know about tonight's AMAs!

Tonight are the 2019 American Music Awards on ABC at 7pm CST! With an insane list of nominees, performers and more, this is your perfect cliff notes to one of music's biggest nights!

Ciara will be hosting and as far as awards go, Post Malone has the most nominations with 8! (Not far behind are Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande tied for 6 each)

Taylor Swift has by far be the most "talked about" artist leading up to the show as she is recieving the 'Artist of the Decade' award and will be performing a melody of her greatest hits (thanks to Scooter giving her the go ahead after some serious drama last last 2 weeks). PLUS, she is more than likely going to break her own record tonight as well. Michael Jackson currently is the artist with the most AMA wins (24) and Taylor is at 23! So one win, and she breaks another record. I expect that to happen.

So who is performing?

2019 AMA PERFORMERS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Lizzo

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Dua Lipa

Camila Cabello

Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and Watt

Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World

Kesha feat. Big Freedia

Shania Twain

Thomas Rhett

Toni Braxton

Green Day

And of course, beside the performances - it's all about the awards. Check out the full list of nominees below:

2019 AMA NOMINEES

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

That is a ginormous list, so some of those will go out before the show actually starts airing on TV (which they typically say on the bottom of the screen during the show).

Are you ready?

Red carpet starts at 5pm CST and goes until showtime.

Who are you most excited to see?

