Family Feud: The Chainsmokers VS 5 Seconds of Summer

The Chainsmokers (and friends) and #Summerbash artists 5 Seconds of Summer got together for their fave charities to play some Celebrity Family Feud!

How did it go?

Let's meet the contestants :p

Video of Steve Harvey meets The Chainsmokers and 5SOS! | Celebrity Family Feud

*LOVING that The Chainsmokers are wearing the fake mustaches to rep Steve Harvey lol

We mustache you. What do you think about @TheChainsmokers' new look? See how they do on Sunday's new #CelebrityFamilyFeud at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/7Xt4g3VcNY — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) June 28, 2019

So funny, and while 5SOS did catch some breaks like this round...

Video of This edible underwear tastes like... | Celebrity Family Feud

It was The Chainsmokers that took the win and played Fast Money...

Video of The Chainsmokers catch fire in Fast Money! | Celebrity Family Feud

Ayyy they did it!

The Chainsmokers won $25,000 for Youth Emerging Stronger.

