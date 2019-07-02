Family Feud: The Chainsmokers VS 5 Seconds of Summer
Bad answers, fake mustaches and lots of hair product. See who won here!
The Chainsmokers (and friends) and #Summerbash artists 5 Seconds of Summer got together for their fave charities to play some Celebrity Family Feud!
Survey says... #CelebrityFamilyFeud is starting NOW on @abcnetwork!
How did it go?
Playing #CelebrityFamilyFeud against @thechainsmokers tonight! Thanks for joining our team @thisiswatt. Watch it at 8/7c on ABC.
Let's meet the contestants :p
*LOVING that The Chainsmokers are wearing the fake mustaches to rep Steve Harvey lol
We mustache you. What do you think about @TheChainsmokers' new look? See how they do on Sunday's new #CelebrityFamilyFeud at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/7Xt4g3VcNY— Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) June 28, 2019
So funny, and while 5SOS did catch some breaks like this round...
It was The Chainsmokers that took the win and played Fast Money...
Ayyy they did it!
The Chainsmokers won $25,000 for Youth Emerging Stronger.
