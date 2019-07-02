Family Feud: The Chainsmokers VS 5 Seconds of Summer

Bad answers, fake mustaches and lots of hair product. See who won here!

July 2, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

The Chainsmokers (and friends) and #Summerbash artists 5 Seconds of Summer got together for their fave charities to play some Celebrity Family Feud!

How did it go?

Let's meet the contestants :p

*LOVING that The Chainsmokers are wearing the fake mustaches to rep Steve Harvey lol

So funny, and while 5SOS did catch some breaks like this round...

It was The Chainsmokers that took the win and played Fast Money...

Ayyy they did it!

The Chainsmokers won $25,000 for Youth Emerging Stronger.

To see the full episode click here: Celeb Family Feud Chainsmokers VS 5SOS

