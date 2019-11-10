FIRST LOOK: Build-A-Bear's 80's Themed Holiday Bears
National Lampoons! A Christmas Story! Build-A-Bear we want it all!
This holiday season Build-A-Bear is giving us all kinds of old school feels!
Their exclusive holiday bears will be all about some of our fave 80's movies! Check it out:
Merry Clarkmas! The stuffer was full—which is how we’re able to bring you the National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Movie Bear giftset! #ChristmasVacation
Just try not to smile at how cute our NEW A Christmas Story Bear gift set looks—we triple-dog-dare ya! #AChristmasStory
YES!!!
Uncle Eddie from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Ralphie from A Christmas Story in his bunny jammies!
Both bears are $29 each, $51 each in the full outfits.
There's more tho!
The Grinch is back! Our jolly green friend is back online by popular demand and ready to spread holiday cheer to even the grouchiest names on your list(he hates it, you’ll love it!) #TheGrinch
The Grinch <3
Neeked Grinch is $29 also, but in his Grinch get-up he's $52 per doll.
These dolls are already available online. I've heard the Grinch is soldout - but he may be back so be sure to check and let me know!
To find a Build-A-Bear store near you or to order online click here: Build-A-Bear