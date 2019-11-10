FIRST LOOK: Build-A-Bear's 80's Themed Holiday Bears

This holiday season Build-A-Bear is giving us all kinds of old school feels!

Their exclusive holiday bears will be all about some of our fave 80's movies! Check it out:

YES!!!

Uncle Eddie from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Ralphie from A Christmas Story in his bunny jammies!

Both bears are $29 each, $51 each in the full outfits.

There's more tho!

The Grinch <3

Neeked Grinch is $29 also, but in his Grinch get-up he's $52 per doll.

These dolls are already available online. I've heard the Grinch is soldout - but he may be back so be sure to check and let me know!

To find a Build-A-Bear store near you or to order online click here: Build-A-Bear