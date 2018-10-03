FIRST LOOK: The Conner's are back!

The return of "Roseanne," was one of the few (of many) reboots that viewers fell in love with. After the unfortunate circumstances that led to it's end, us viewers were left wondering could the return of "Roseanne" the show but as good without the 'star'? ABC thought it was worth a shot (ahem killer ratings) so about a month after they announced, "The Conners" would be coming this fall!

All of the cast that had returned for the reboot will be returning to The Conners (sans Roseanne) including Laurie Metcalf (Aunt Jackie) who said this about the new show:

There was a lot of risk involved. But we all decided as a group to take the risk, knowing that we could be judged by deciding to come back.

Rumor has it that the show will address the abscene of Rosie as passing from an opioid overdose (in the short-cut season she was addicted to pain pills) but that has not been confirmed.

Here a look:

Video of The Conners (ABC) Promo HD - Roseanne Spinoff

I'm not gonna lie I'm skeptical. Here's the thing though - I loved the original, thought the last few seasons were garbage and stopped watching. I thought the reboot would be garbage too and after all the rave reviews I broke down and watched it and was so pleasantly surprised how witty, relevant and like the first seasons of the original it was. It being canceled was sad on all levels. You can't replace the main character with another actor, but can they manage without what the whole show was centered around? We'll just have to wait and see!

The Conners premieres on ABC at 7pm on 10/16/18