FIRST LOOK: New Season of Grey's Anatomy

COVID has not only put our lives on pause, but also the lives our the fictional characters in our favorite tv shows!

Grey's Anatomy is one of the show's that had a production delay but is now up and running and already has a sneak peek of their new season (season 17):

Video of Season Premiere THURSDAY November 12 at 9|8c on ABC - Grey&#039;s Anatomy

I mean I'm just gonna say it - I WANT KAREV BACK!!!

The new season of Grey's Anatomy premieres on November 12, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

If you need a fix now or need to catch-up find it on Netflix!