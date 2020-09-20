FIRST LOOK: New Season of Grey's Anatomy
Season 17 is almost here and it's filled with more drama & heartbreak!
COVID has not only put our lives on pause, but also the lives our the fictional characters in our favorite tv shows!
First time back in my scrubs... since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid. I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing... this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud ----❤️ @greysabc #seasonseventeen @richardfloodofficial
Grey's Anatomy is one of the show's that had a production delay but is now up and running and already has a sneak peek of their new season (season 17):
I mean I'm just gonna say it - I WANT KAREV BACK!!!
The new season of Grey's Anatomy premieres on November 12, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
If you need a fix now or need to catch-up find it on Netflix!