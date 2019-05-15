FIRST LOOK : The Return of the original Beverly Hills 90210

Have you been creepin the Peach Pit since you found out the gang was getting back together? You bet Donna's old nose I have!

Crazy to think the original Beverly Hills 90210 ended 19 years ago and after some interesting attempts at bringing it back - it looks like we may have lift off.

Take a look at the teaser they just dropped:

Video of BH90210 Season 1 Teaser | &#039;They&#039;re Back&#039; | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Thoughts?

LOVE and so great to see Shannen Doherty looking so healthy <3 ! Plus, incredibly bittersweet - Luke Perry being a part of this would've been everything!

Not sure how they are going to address his absense...or where they are going with the show (Will it pick-up from the last reboot?) but here's what we do know...

Filming has not started yet and they're calling it a 6-episode series event which sounds like (for now) it will only be 6 episodes to give us super fans a chance to check-in with what Brandon, Brenda and the gang have been up to. Or is it?

Steve Sanders (aka Ian Ziering) says:

"There's gonna be hints of some of the things that occur in our real lives, but they'll be exaggerated. The stakes'll rise, the tensions will permeate through different storylines. We'll bring together a lot of comedy, some drama, in a way that really it's more assisted reality, heightened reality than a complete reboot. But it's going to be us coming together to get the show back on the air."

So it won't be storylines about rekindling romances with first loves and old friends per say, but the cast playing themselves trying to get the show back on-the-air? I need to work this out over drinks at the Peach Pit After Dark. Wanna join me? :p

The re-re-boot of Beverly Hills 90210 premieres on Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.