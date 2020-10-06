FIRST LOOK: Selena: The Series on Netflix

Fans of the late Selena Quintanilla rejoiced when word got out that a Netflix series on her life was coming but that news was 2 years ago...and now we've got more info and your first look here!

Video of Selena: The Series | Every legend begins with a dream | Netflix

Good right?

If you loved Selena the movie, this is along those lines but with more details and info on her life.

Executive producers for the Selena: The series include Selena's sister Suzette (Quintanilla) and her former bandmates Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, and Hiromi Kamata.

The series will drop in 2 parts - the first being released on Friday, December 4th, 2020!

PS- What do you think of Christian Serratos (from the Walking Dead) as Selena?