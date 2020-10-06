FIRST LOOK: Selena: The Series on Netflix

Selena Quintanilla's life is being made in to a series! See it first here!

October 6, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Fans of the late Selena Quintanilla rejoiced when word got out that a Netflix series on her life was coming but that news was 2 years ago...and now we've got more info and your first look here!

Good right?

If you loved Selena the movie, this is along those lines but with more details and info on her life. 

Executive producers for the Selena: The series include Selena's sister Suzette (Quintanilla) and her former bandmates Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, and Hiromi Kamata.

The series will drop in 2 parts - the first being released on Friday, December 4th, 2020!

PS- What do you think of Christian Serratos (from the Walking Dead) as Selena?

