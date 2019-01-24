Flowers for Valentine's Day? Psssh! Bros want jerky!

Candy, flowers and teddy bears holding hearts - traditional ways to woo your girls for Valentine's Day! What about a guy tho?

Does a dude really want to get a bouquet of roses delivered to work?

Companies like Man Crates and Bacon Addicts think not and are offering alternatives...

Like a bouquet of salami...

OR, instead of a box of chocolates...how about a heart box of jerky? **Also available in "exotic" (buffalo, elk, wild boar)

If your love has a love for bacon tho, this bouquet of bacon roses from Bacon Boxes is where it's at...

Love comes in all shape and sizes. This ones our favorite. Treat the ones you love to something extra special. ⠀

*Bacon Addicts also overs some simliar "flower looks" lol

Now while saying "I Love You" with meat is delish...remember being with your love should be all the Valentine you need! :p