Flowers for Valentine's Day? Psssh! Bros want jerky!
Bacon bouquets, jerky hearts and more to romance your man here!
Candy, flowers and teddy bears holding hearts - traditional ways to woo your girls for Valentine's Day! What about a guy tho?
Does a dude really want to get a bouquet of roses delivered to work?
Companies like Man Crates and Bacon Addicts think not and are offering alternatives...
Like a bouquet of salami...
“A salami by any other name would smell as sweet” - Shakespeare
OR, instead of a box of chocolates...how about a heart box of jerky? **Also available in "exotic" (buffalo, elk, wild boar)
✨-- Now's your chance to save 14% on our most unique and exciting Valentine’s gifts. Show him you care with a delectable Jerky Heart or a salaciously savory Salami Bouquet. But be sure to act fast. Just like true love, this deal is rare.
If your love has a love for bacon tho, this bouquet of bacon roses from Bacon Boxes is where it's at...
Love comes in all shape and sizes. This ones our favorite. Treat the ones you love to something extra special. ⠀— Bacon Boxes (@baconboxes) March 20, 2018
*Bacon Addicts also overs some simliar "flower looks" lol
Now while saying "I Love You" with meat is delish...remember being with your love should be all the Valentine you need! :p