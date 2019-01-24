Flowers for Valentine's Day? Psssh! Bros want jerky!

Bacon bouquets, jerky hearts and more to romance your man here!

Rebecca Ortiz
Candy, flowers and teddy bears holding hearts - traditional ways to woo your girls for Valentine's Day! What about a guy tho?

Does a dude really want to get a bouquet of roses delivered to work?

Companies like Man Crates and Bacon Addicts think not and are offering alternatives...

Like a bouquet of salami...

“A salami by any other name would smell as sweet” - Shakespeare

OR, instead of a box of chocolates...how about a heart box of jerky? **Also available in "exotic" (buffalo, elk, wild boar)

✨-- Now's your chance to save 14% on our most unique and exciting Valentine’s gifts. Show him you care with a delectable Jerky Heart or a salaciously savory Salami Bouquet. But be sure to act fast. Just like true love, this deal is rare.

If your love has a love for bacon tho, this bouquet of bacon roses from Bacon Boxes is where it's at...

*Bacon Addicts also overs some simliar "flower looks" lol

Now while saying "I Love You" with meat is delish...remember being with your love should be all the Valentine you need! :p

