FREE Chick-fil-A for life AND a Guaranteed Job?! Luckiest baby ever!

When Falon Griffin went in to labor, she and her husband Robert planned on meeting a friend outside of their local Chick-fil-A (in San Antonio) to drop off their daughters on the way to the hospital but things didn't quite go as they anticipated!

Falon went in to "active labor" and needed to use the bathroom. Although the restaurant was closed the manager let her in, and ended up going to get Robert to let him know she was still in the bathroom and screaming!

Long story short - baby Gracelyn Mae was born right there in the Chick-fil-a bathroom! She came so quick parametics didn't even make it until after she was born!

Robert says:

"With two more strong pushes, and using my shirt for a towel, out came Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin. Paramedics arrived 15 minutes later so we kept her warm by having the Chick-Fil-A staff warm up white towels in the kitchen and keep bringing them to us."

And if you're like, how the heck does that even happen?! Don't worry - they were thinking the same thing!

Falon said:

"Oh my gosh, we just had a baby in Chick-fil-A. I was like, 'This really happened. How is this my life right now?'"

LOL!

Well Mom and baby and doing well. And Dad Robert is thrilled that on Gracelyn's birth certificate he is listed as the 'attending physician' and it reads, "born in a Chick-fil-A".

As a welcome gift, Chick-fil-A has awarded new baby Gracelyn with a lifetime of free food from that location (locally owned), a guaranteed job when she turns 14, and they say they are already planning her first birthday party!

Pretty cool right?!

Looks like this suits her well! Check out what her onsie says :p