Free Halloween Fun at Navy Pier! Let's go!

Free AND Halloween fun? You have my attention! :p

Navy Pier is welcoming for the first time Pier Pumpkin Lights!

Enjoy almost 1,000 pumpkins on display from now until November 2nd.

You can get the gorg city view and get lots of Instagramable fall/Halloween pics!

They describe it as:

Six installations displayed across the 50-acre Pier, stretching from the main entrance to Centennial Wheel. Building on inspiration from traditional Halloween images as well as unique and original designs, featured stations include the Juggernaut of Jack-O-Lanterns in Polk Bros Park, Pumpkin Picasso, Garden of Totems, Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree, Pumpkin Dancers and Arachnids, as well as Skeleton Grave Dancers scattered throughout.

Plus, the restaurants there are celebrating with holiday-themed specials.

Get more info here: Navy Pier Pumpkin Lights

PS- If you tag Navy Pier and use #PierPumpkinLights you could wind-up on their socials! #model LOL