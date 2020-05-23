Free Online Training for your Dog

Most people are working from home, kids are going to school from home - so why not train the dog from home too?

You can!

PAWS Chicago has a virtual training center with classes for new puppies to older dogs - even how to get your dog to jump threw a hula hoop!

So cute right?

PAWS says:

"Training is designed to develop the human-to-animal bond, improve communications skills, build confidence, reward appropriate behavior, and prevent future behavior problems"

Plus, the training is also good for socialization - especially if your dog is use to being social! Social distancing affects animals too!

Joan Harris, PAWS Chicago Director of Canine Training and Behavior says:

"Dogs don't understand the COVID-19 quarantine, so they still need enrichment and training. Doing training from home, in the dog's environment, provides a unique opportunity to meet the dog's needs."

This is such a great idea!

Share this with all the pet parents you know, including those fostering during the pandemic: Free PAWS Chicago Training Classes