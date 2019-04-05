Free Spirit: Get into Khalid's New Album and Tour

It's a great week to be Khalid! A new album and his first headlining tour all come to life with today being an important day for fans...

"Free Spirit" is officially out and tix for his tour go on-sale!!

Khalid's second album is available everywhere today - did you get it yet?

The album, "Free Spirit," has 17 tracks (my faves are "Don't Pretend" and "Hundred") and has collabs with Safe and John Mayer. If you like his song "Better," then you will love this album. All the songs have the same chill vibe with some bounce to it. Check it out and let me know what you think!

So now that we can fall in love with all the music, thoughts of his tour just got more exciting.

"Free Spirit" the album out today...and tickets for the tour go on-sale at noon!

This is Khalid's first headlining tour and he'll be in Chicago July 25th at United Center.

See the full list of North American tour dates here: Free Spirit Tour 2019

Will you be seeing him when he comes to town this summer?