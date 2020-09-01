Freeform Announces their 2020 Halloween Schedule

Any store you go to is already stocked with Halloween decorations so it only makes sense that Freeform has released their 31 Nights of Halloween list!

Yes, just as traditional as trick-or-treating, Freeform makes our October's complete by showing out fave Halloween movies every night of the entire month!

Check out their 2020 list:

A post shared by Freeform (@freeform) on Sep 1, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

Which movie(s) are you most excited to see?

For me, Beetlejuice is a must! And the original Scream movie always scares the crap out of me...so you know I'll be watching! HA