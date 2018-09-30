Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Movies is back!

If you LOVE everything Halloween...then I know you'll have your eyes locked on Freeform and their annual 31 Nights of Halloween movies!

Since tomorrow (Monday) is October 1st - it kicks off then!

Take a look at the movie schedule below!

FREEFORM'S 31 NIGHTS OF HALLOWEEN MOVIE SCHEDULE

Monday, October 1

5pm/4c ParaNorman

7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Tuesday, October 2

5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Wednesday, October 3

4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

6:30pm/5:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

9pm/8c Monster House

12am/11c The Final Girls

Thursday, October 4

5pm/4c ParaNorman

7pm/6c Monster House

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Teen Spirit

Friday, October 5

12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)

3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)

8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies

12am/11c The Breakfast Club

Saturday, October 6

7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998)

10:10am/9:10c Monster House

12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies

7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus

Freeform Premiere 9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent

Freeform Premiere 11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies

Sunday, October 7

7am/6c Monster House

9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)

4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus

6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent

Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 8

11am/10c ParaNorman

1pm/12c Mrs. Doubtfire

4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Clue (1985)

Tuesday, October 9

3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993)

6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991)

8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 10

3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire

9pm/8c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c ParaNorman

Thursday, October 11

4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman

6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus

8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me

12am/11c The Boxtrolls

Friday, October 12

2pm/1c The Boxtrolls

4:10pm/3:10c Disney's Bolt

6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me

8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Frozen

12am/11c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, October 13

7am/6c ParaNorman

9:05am/8:05c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

11:10am/10:10c Disney's Bolt

1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus

5pm/4c Disney's Frozen

7:25pm/6:25c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

9:30pm/8:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 14

7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)

1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus

3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania

11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)

Monday, October 15

4pm/3c ParaNorman

6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania

8pm/7c The Parent Trap (1998)

12am/11c Monster House

Tuesday, October 16

3:30pm/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4:30pm/3:30c Monster House

6:30pm/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Disney's Mulan

Wednesday, October 17

2pm/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

4:30pm/3:30c Disney's Mulan

6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus

8:30pm/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Thursday, October 18

4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)

Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Maggie

Friday, October 19

3:30pm/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)

6:10pm/5:10c The Goonies

8:50pm/7:50c Hotel Transylvania

12am/11c Monster House

Saturday, October 20

7am/6c Monster House

9:00am/8:00c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

11:40am/10:40c The Goonies

2:20pm/1:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00pm/3:00c Hotel Transylvania

6:05pm/5:05c Hocus Pocus

Freeform Premiere 8:15pm/7:15c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

9:45pm/8:45c Hocus Pocus

11:55pm/10:55c The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, October 21

7am/6c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8am/8c Spooky Buddies

10:05am/9:05c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12:10pm/11:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50pm/12:50c The Addams Family (1991)

4:00pm/3:00c Hocus Pocus

6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

7:40pm/6:40c Hocus Pocus

9:50pm/8:50c Maleficent

11:55pm/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Monday, October 22

4pm/3c Maleficent

6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus

Freeform Premiere 8:20pm/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Tuesday, October 23

3pm/2c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

4pm/3c Hocus Pocus

6:10pm/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick

8:50pm/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Monster House

Wednesday, October 24

4pm/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

5pm/4c Monster House

7pm/6c The Addams Family (1991)

9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania

12am/11c Spooky Buddies

Thursday, October 25

4pm/3c Jurassic Park (1993)

7pm/6c Hotel Transylvania

9pm/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12am/11c The Final Girls

Friday, October 26

11:30am/10:30c Jurassic Park (1993)

2:35pm/1:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park

5:40pm/4:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)

7:50pm/8:50c Hocus Pocus

10:00pm/9:00c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

12am/11c Teen Spirit

Saturday, October 27

7am/8c Dark Shadows (2012)

9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

12:20pm/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)

2:30pm/1:30c Hocus Pocus

4:40pm/3:40c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

9:20pm/8:20c Hotel Transylvania

11:25pm/10:25c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman

Sunday, October 28

7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

9:40am/8:40c The Addams Family

11:50am/10:50c Hocus Pocus

2pm/1c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

2:30pm/1:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

4:35pm/3:35c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University

7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania

9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus

11:20pm/10:20c The Goonies

Monday, October 29

4:30pm/3:30c The Goonies

7:10pm/6:10c Disney's Big Hero 6

9:20pm/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release - The Nightmare Before Christmas

12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)

Tuesday, October 30

1:30pm/12:30c Disney's Big Hero 6

3:40pm/2:40c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus

6:45pm/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:25pm/7:25c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

8:55pm/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)

12am/11c Warm Bodies

Wednesday, October 31- Happy Halloween!

Hocus Pocus Marathon

7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus

11am/10c Hocus Pocus

1:10pm/12:10c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

2:40pm/1:40c Hocus Pocus

4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

5:45pm/4:45c Hocus Pocus

7:50pm/6:50c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash

8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus

12am/11c Hocus Pocus

Wishing you the best October and Halloween ever!

Screen shot this insta pic below to keep with you to know the schedule all the time!