Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Movies is back!
Love Halloween? Get your fill every day of the the month! See the list here!
If you LOVE everything Halloween...then I know you'll have your eyes locked on Freeform and their annual 31 Nights of Halloween movies!
Since tomorrow (Monday) is October 1st - it kicks off then!
Take a look at the movie schedule below!
FREEFORM'S 31 NIGHTS OF HALLOWEEN MOVIE SCHEDULE
Monday, October 1
5pm/4c ParaNorman
7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman
Tuesday, October 2
5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University
12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Wednesday, October 3
4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
6:30pm/5:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University
9pm/8c Monster House
12am/11c The Final Girls
Thursday, October 4
5pm/4c ParaNorman
7pm/6c Monster House
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Teen Spirit
Friday, October 5
12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)
3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)
8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies
12am/11c The Breakfast Club
Saturday, October 6
7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998)
10:10am/9:10c Monster House
12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies
7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent
Freeform Premiere 11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies
Sunday, October 7
7am/6c Monster House
9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)
4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus
6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent
Freeform Premiere 8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, October 8
11am/10c ParaNorman
1pm/12c Mrs. Doubtfire
4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Clue (1985)
Tuesday, October 9
3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993)
6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991)
8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire
12am/11c Warm Bodies
Wednesday, October 10
3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire
9pm/8c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman
Thursday, October 11
4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman
6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus
8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me
12am/11c The Boxtrolls
Friday, October 12
2pm/1c The Boxtrolls
4:10pm/3:10c Disney's Bolt
6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me
8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Frozen
12am/11c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Saturday, October 13
7am/6c ParaNorman
9:05am/8:05c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
11:10am/10:10c Disney's Bolt
1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus
5pm/4c Disney's Frozen
7:25pm/6:25c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
9:30pm/8:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, October 14
7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)
1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus
3:25pm/2:25c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
5:30pm/4:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University
Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)
Monday, October 15
4pm/3c ParaNorman
6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania
8pm/7c The Parent Trap (1998)
12am/11c Monster House
Tuesday, October 16
3:30pm/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:30pm/3:30c Monster House
6:30pm/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Disney's Mulan
Wednesday, October 17
2pm/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
4:30pm/3:30c Disney's Mulan
6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Thursday, October 18
4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
Freeform Premiere 12am/11c Maggie
Friday, October 19
3:30pm/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
6:10pm/5:10c The Goonies
8:50pm/7:50c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c Monster House
Saturday, October 20
7am/6c Monster House
9:00am/8:00c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
11:40am/10:40c The Goonies
2:20pm/1:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00pm/3:00c Hotel Transylvania
6:05pm/5:05c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 8:15pm/7:15c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
9:45pm/8:45c Hocus Pocus
11:55pm/10:55c The Addams Family (1991)
Sunday, October 21
7am/6c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8am/8c Spooky Buddies
10:05am/9:05c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12:10pm/11:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50pm/12:50c The Addams Family (1991)
4:00pm/3:00c Hocus Pocus
6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
7:40pm/6:40c Hocus Pocus
9:50pm/8:50c Maleficent
11:55pm/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Monday, October 22
4pm/3c Maleficent
6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus
Freeform Premiere 8:20pm/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick
12am/11c Warm Bodies
Tuesday, October 23
3pm/2c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
4pm/3c Hocus Pocus
6:10pm/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick
8:50pm/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Monster House
Wednesday, October 24
4pm/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
5pm/4c Monster House
7pm/6c The Addams Family (1991)
9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c Spooky Buddies
Thursday, October 25
4pm/3c Jurassic Park (1993)
7pm/6c Hotel Transylvania
9pm/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12am/11c The Final Girls
Friday, October 26
11:30am/10:30c Jurassic Park (1993)
2:35pm/1:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
5:40pm/4:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
7:50pm/8:50c Hocus Pocus
10:00pm/9:00c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
12am/11c Teen Spirit
Saturday, October 27
7am/8c Dark Shadows (2012)
9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
12:20pm/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)
2:30pm/1:30c Hocus Pocus
4:40pm/3:40c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
6:50pm/5:50c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University
9:20pm/8:20c Hotel Transylvania
11:25pm/10:25c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman
Sunday, October 28
7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
9:40am/8:40c The Addams Family
11:50am/10:50c Hocus Pocus
2pm/1c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
2:30pm/1:30c Disney•Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
4:35pm/3:35c Disney•Pixar's Monsters University
7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania
9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus
11:20pm/10:20c The Goonies
Monday, October 29
4:30pm/3:30c The Goonies
7:10pm/6:10c Disney's Big Hero 6
9:20pm/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release - The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
Tuesday, October 30
1:30pm/12:30c Disney's Big Hero 6
3:40pm/2:40c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus
6:45pm/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:25pm/7:25c Disney•Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
8:55pm/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Warm Bodies
Wednesday, October 31- Happy Halloween!
Hocus Pocus Marathon
7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus
11am/10c Hocus Pocus
1:10pm/12:10c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
2:40pm/1:40c Hocus Pocus
4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
5:45pm/4:45c Hocus Pocus
7:50pm/6:50c Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Hocus Pocus
Wishing you the best October and Halloween ever!
