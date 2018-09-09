FRIENDS AGAIN: Drake and Meek Mill Call Truce
After 3+ years of beefin...call that thing squashed! See here!
While it looks like the beef of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has just escaladed to new heights...another long term feud has called it quits!
Fans went bananas when Drake welcomes Meek Mill on-stage at his Boston show and they "made-up" in-front of the crowd!
Check out the video: PS- There is cursing! You have been warned!
I don't think the fans realized who it was - because why would Meek Mill be at his show?! LOL
Afterwards, the 2 guys showed love for each other ...
This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @meekmill I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose -------- (Cue the Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” adlib)
I mean, why both diggin thru the mud to talk more about WHY it happened, let's just keep it love right?
Perhaps they can pass some pointers on to Nicki and Cardi so they can follow their lead! :p