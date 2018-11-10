A Friends-themed Bar is coming to Chicago

Smelly Cat, Central Perk, Monica and Rachel's apartment...could I BE anymore excited?!

YES!!

The same place that brought us the Buffy the Vampire Slayer pop-up is bringing us a FRIENDS pop-up!

A post shared by Replay Lincoln Park (@replaylincolnpark) on Nov 1, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

Now open (it opened 11/09/18) Replay in Lincoln Park, has transformed to the set of my favorite show EVER!! You can hang out in Monica and Rachel's apartment, Chandler and Joey's place and Central Perk - complete with cardboard cut-outs of the entire cast to get the ultimate selfie.

A post shared by Replay Lincoln Park (@replaylincolnpark) on Nov 8, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

Plus, keeping with the theme - drinks and food will be "Friends" friendly!

If you swing by on a Sunday, you can enjoy the, "Moist Maker Turkey Sandwich" (enough for everyone so Ross won't yell, "MY SANDWICH!!") and if you'd like to get your drink on, how about do it with Gunther's Central Perk Espresso Shot , the Smelly Cat (Maker's Mark, creme de cacao, lime, coffee liqueur and fernet) and the falltastic Chan-berries (vodka, lemon, St. Germaine, agave, blueberry).

A post shared by Replay Lincoln Park (@replaylincolnpark) on Nov 9, 2018 at 11:13am PST

If you can't make it this weekend, no worries! The Friends pop-up will be happening thru the end of the month and there's no cover!

So when are we going for real!

Here are there hours:

Monday – Thursday from 5 p.m.-2 a.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. and on weekends from 12 p.m. – 2 a.m. Sunday nights will also feature the chance to play “cups” with the bartender to win free shots.