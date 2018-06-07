Frozen Rose' for the Summer? How Fast Can We Get To Taco Bell?

If you weren't feeling summer yet this drink will take you there!

Last year, Taco Bell started serving up beer and other alcoholic beverages (for those 21 and older of course) at their Cantina Restaurant locations...and now they've got a new one!

Get ready for FROZEN ROSE'...or as they are calling it "Froze'"!!

They say:

The frosé is made by taking rosé wine and blending it with a combination of berry flavors for what T Bell describes as "a tasty, strawberry-forward, easy-to-sip summer treat" that's as "refreshing as it is fabulous."

Now before you get too excited know that they are only doing this (for now) in 2 locations in the U.S. - in L.A....and here in Chicago!!!!

That's right ya'll I'm ready to Froze' it up whenever you are!

Try out the new drink at the Taco Bell Cantina Restaurant in the loop: Froze at Taco Bell Here