Garrett's 70th Anniversary Celebration

70th anniversary = 70 cent popcorn! Details here!

September 13, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
It's the anniversary of our fave popcorn in the Chi! Garrett Popcorn is celebrating their 70th anniversary!

So how are they celebrating? So glad you asked ;P

With 70 cent bags of freaking popcorn!! WOO HOO!!

THIS WEEK ONLY! Stop into a Shop for $0.70 bags of Garrett Mix from 11am-1pm and help us celebrate our 70th Anniversary!* If you can't get to a Shop, we have $0.70 shipping on online orders through the rest of the month with code "CELEBRATE70"!** Terms & Conditions apply.

YES!! Buy online with the code listed or in-person! What a great way to celebrate Friday...and 70 years of Garrett!

 

