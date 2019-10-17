Get Fido ready! Uber Pets is coming!

Whether it's a trip to a dog-friendly bar or the Vet, dog's in Tampa have added "UBER" to their vocab!

YESSSS! Uber Pet launched yesterday in Tampa and a few other markets!

So what does this mean?

For the places now offering it, it's as easy as logging on to your app and choosing the "Uber Pet" option when selecting your ride. There will be a $4 charge for your furry baby.

Uber says:

“We anticipate cats and dogs to be the most frequent, but Uber Pet allows for any kind of animal to be brought on a trip — at the drivers’ discretion. Riders are responsible for their animals’ behavior during an Uber Pet trip.”

Love, love and love! Any pet? Llamas too? LOL

So the big question, why not Chicago? We love our animals!

In a study done before making the test-option was launched it found that Tampa was the most pet-friendly place in the country! Who knew?!

Keep-in-mind, while this is a great service, drivers are able to opt-in to Uber Pet trips and also accept or decline pet trips as they come up.

AND, your Uber rating will also reflect your pet's behavior. So if Mittens is acting out on the ride, your score may suffer (they are a client too now!)

PS- Uber wants everyone to know that if you travel with a service dog, do NOT pick the "Uber Pet" option. All service animals ride for free.

Where will you be traveling with your pet?? :p