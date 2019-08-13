Get Jimmy John's and a house!

Jimmy John's is really making it up to the people who are outside their delivery area!

Under the Home in the Zone contest, one person living outside of Jimmy John’s 2,800 sandwich delivery zones will win up to $250,000 toward the purchase of a house inside a delivery radius. So it solves the problem of not being able of getting Jimmy Johns freak fast delivery! LOL

So what if you DO live in a delivery zone and still want to enter? DO IT! Who wouldn't want a new pad closer to a Jimmy John's!

If you win you better invite us over for some sandwiches! :p

Enter to win here: Jimmy John's House Contest