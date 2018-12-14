Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan are over!

What?! WHY!!!

Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan started dating about a year ago this time (although the did not admit that publically) but sources are saying that the couple is indeed done (and has been for a while).

People have been wondering this for a while since they were not seen out together, Niall didn't wish Hailee a public, "Happy Birthday" like he did last year, and then when his profile allegedly popped-up on a celebrity dating site people assumed there was trouble in paradise.

So what happened?

A sources says:

"Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key. Hailee realized she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie and she ultimately realized they would be apart for mass amounts of time. They really tried to make it work. It definitely was 'young love."

:(

I really think these 2 were so perfect.

Hopefully in time these two will find their way back to each.

Was it just me or did you love them together? I may be more upset then they are lol