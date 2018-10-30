Hailee Steinfeld in Cosmo Talking About Love

Are sweet little Hailee Steinfeld is all grown up and looking fierce on the cover of Cosmo magazine for December!

Check it out:

Gorgeous right?

Inside she talks about how going out is not her thing (so you prob will never see messy pics of her stumbling out of a club) AND she talks a lot about being in love.

While she doesn't come out and say "NIALL HORAN" they 2 are dating...that we know of!

This is what she says:

When you fall in love,you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself. I am one to spread out on the mattress and take up every inch of space. Now I don’t want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible.

You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy. And when you see them happy, it makes you happier. When you love who you are with that person...there’s nothing that compares.

Ooooh Niall! *We think! lol

Well we love her, and Niall...and love even more that this who she's talking about.

To read the full interview and see her whole spread click here: Hailee in Cosmo