Halloween 2018 with your fave B96 artists!

Happy Halloween! These B96 artists were def getting in to the "holiday spirit"! Check out their costumes and let us know who YOU think won Halloween 2018!

Paging nurse Mariah! Mariah and her bf celebrating in Tokyo...

So many people dress as Beyonce for Halloween...but who does Bey dress-up as? Toni Braxton!

The forbidden fruit! Check out Halsey giving her best Eve (of Adam and Eve)...

Now you knew Justin Timberlake was going to bring it! Lego-style!

They got candy? LEGO! A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

Now this may be my favorite. I mean how can you not LOL with that exposed man-fur! Zedd is the best!

girl power A post shared by Zedd (@zedd) on Oct 31, 2018 at 11:54am PDT

Now Jinglebash artist Cardi B didn't post a pic of her dressed up, but these last few days on Insta she's been reposting pics of fans "being her". This one though is of her and Bruno Mars (from their Finese video) and her response is pure-Cardi!

Why they do me like that tho ?---- A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 31, 2018 at 1:27pm PDT

Which is was your fave? What other good costumes did you see from B96 artists?