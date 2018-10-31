Halloween 2018 with your fave B96 artists!
See what Zedd, Halsey, Justin Timberlake and more dressed up as here!
Happy Halloween! These B96 artists were def getting in to the "holiday spirit"! Check out their costumes and let us know who YOU think won Halloween 2018!
Paging nurse Mariah! Mariah and her bf celebrating in Tokyo...
So many people dress as Beyonce for Halloween...but who does Bey dress-up as? Toni Braxton!
Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.
The forbidden fruit! Check out Halsey giving her best Eve (of Adam and Eve)...
fav costume of all time ever. Also can’t believe we pulled off the gorilla / poison ivy dance from Batman and Robin. Oh yeah....we went there.... -- --: @donslens
Now you knew Justin Timberlake was going to bring it! Lego-style!
Now this may be my favorite. I mean how can you not LOL with that exposed man-fur! Zedd is the best!
Now Jinglebash artist Cardi B didn't post a pic of her dressed up, but these last few days on Insta she's been reposting pics of fans "being her". This one though is of her and Bruno Mars (from their Finese video) and her response is pure-Cardi!
Which is was your fave? What other good costumes did you see from B96 artists?