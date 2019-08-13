Happy Left-Handers Day! Are we weird?

Cheers to all of my fellow left-handed people - today is our day!

Yes, August 13th is National Left Handers Day!

So how did that even happen?

It's been a thing since 1976 and was founded by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc but it wasn't until 1997 that the Left-Handers Day Club "declared" it official.

While having this gift leads us to getting ink on our hands (since we write left to write ) and struggling to write in spiral notebook (that wire spiral in on the left hand side!) it's rare to be left-handed!

Only about 11% of people in the WORLD are left-handed!

So who are some famous lefties?

Several Presidents actually! U.S. President Barack Obama is left-handed, as well as James Garfield, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Our local girl Oprah is a lefty and so is Bill Gates. Jimmy Hendrix was also a lefty - even though he taught himself to play right-handed guitar since they are more common.

So if you're a lefty - left-handed high 5! While there aren't any freebies today for being a south-paw, we are in good company!