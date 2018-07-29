Happy National Chicken Wing Day! This is who is celebrating!

Talk about the best Sunday Funday ever! It's National Chicken Wing Day today...and these place in the Chicagoland area are celebrating = free wings for us!

Check out the list below and get wingy with it!

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is handing out free Snack Wings when you order a small, medium or large traditional or boneless wings order. The offer is valid for dine-in guests only at participating locations.

Hooters

This National Chicken Wing Day, do the American thing and let “FREEdom Wing!” That’s Hooters’ motto this weekend, according to their Facebook page. This Sunday, they’re offering 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings. The offer is valid only for dine-in orders at select locations. Check its website for details.

Wingstop

Wingstop is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day by offering five free wings with any in-restaurant purchases this Sunday. You’re able to choose between boneless or traditional, and they’re even bringing back their coveted Spicy Korean Q flavor. And as a bonus, they’ll be launching loaded fries and Cajun fried corn as two of their newest sides. Check its website for details.

Bounce Chicago , 324 W. Chicago Ave., 312-313-7300

Grab an order of wings from Bounce for $7 this Sunday, and choose up to three sauces from a selection of buffalo, house-smoked, maple bacon, Koreatown, honey-habanero or Hot-Cheetos-crusted.

Commons Club , Virgin Hotels Chicago, Level 2, 203 N. Wabash Ave., 312-940-4747

Get two orders of wings for the price of one ($15) at Commons Club. They come with a sweet heat soy glaze with sambal and black garlic aioli.

The Fifty/50, 2047 W. Division St., 773-489-5050

The jumbo wings from Fifty/50 are well known, so of course the sports bar will offer a BOGO special on wings for customers who ask about the holiday. Guests can try any type of variety and sauce, including breaded, boneless and applewood smoked wings, plus sauces like buffalo, spicy garlic, tangly buffalo, sweet chili cilantro and honey-orange teriyaki.

Green Street Local, 130 S. Green St., 312-226-6565

To celebrate the wing occasion, Green Street Local will offer all of its wings for buy one order, get another free.

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap, 41 E. Superior St., 312-266-0400

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, one of Chicago’s favorite wing spots will offer dine-in guests half off all of the restaurant’s wings.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, 1482 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-270-4150

Kizuki is taking Chicken Wing Day further than a single day: until Aug. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m Sunday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the restaurant will offer a wing happy hour for two, which includes an all-you-can-eat wings deal along with a pitcher of Sapporo beer for $29.99. Wings come in the house’s citrus garlic glaze.

Lowcountry, 3343 N. Clark St., 888-883-8375

1132 S. Wabash Ave., same phone

“Danny’s Wings” from Lowcountry will be just 50 cents at each location — Lakeview and the South Loop — as long as you purchase a minimum of 10 wings.

MAK: Modern Asian Kitchen, 1924 W. Division St., 773-772-6251

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, MAK will offer buy-one-get-one one its “chicken wangs” to dine-in customers only for both small ($6) and large ($11) orders. MAK does its own sweet-and-spicy sauce with different levels of heat: hot, medium or non-spicy.

Timothy O’Toole’s, 622 N. Fairbanks Court, 312-642-0700

Timothy O’Toole’s will celebrate with wings for $0.92, no limit. Choose any sauce you want. Go crazy.

Whirlyball Bucktown, 1825 W. Webster Ave., 773-486-7777

Get half-off wings at Whirlyball’s Bucktown location, available in quantities of 10 (10 wings for $5, 20 wings for $10, etc.) with your choice of sauce. Limit 100 per guest.

So where are we meeting? After that list i'm starving :p