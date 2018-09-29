Happy National Coffee Day!

Today is the best day ever for coffee lovers! And this perfect fall weather could even make the coffee hesitant cave with these deals to celebrate!

While National Coffee Day may not be a nationally observed "holiday," here in the Chi there are some great deals, even FREEBIES!! Check out the list below and then lets meet for coffee! :P

Places in Chicago Celebrating National Coffee Day

-White Castle

Def didn't see that one coming did ya? Well it's true! White Castle is giving away a free cup of coffee with any purchase. Head to White Castle at 2140 S. Wabash Avenue for yours OR head to whitecastle.com to see if the one by you is participating.

-Dunkin

OF COURSE our good friends at Dunkin are celebrating! Today they are offering a buy one, get one free offer on their coffees, (buy one hot coffee, get one free). Find the Dunkin near you at dunkindonuts.com

-Barnes and Noble

Today is such a good day to curl up with a book! And Barnes and Noble will give you the hook-up for FREE!! No purchase necessary! Pick up a free tall hot or iced coffee at a Barnes & Noble Cafe today for NCD! The 1 E. Jackson Blvd. location is doing it. Find more at barnesandnoble.com

-Einstein Bagles

You were already headed there for some food right? Perfect! With any food purchase, Einsteins will hook you up with a free Caribou coffee! The location at 400 N. Dearborn St. is waiting for you! Find more at einsteinbros.com

-Sprinkles Cupcakes

Calories don't count on the weekend (in my book anyway ha) so head over for a yummy cupcake at Sprinkles and get a free High Brew Coffee (Black and Bold, Mexican vanilla or double espresso). Plus, they'll even help you pair your chosen cupcake with the perfect free coffee. Head to 50 E. Walton Street to get yours now! sprinkles.com

-Caffe Umbria

Caffee Umbria is celebrating but in a different way. Stop by either of their 2 locations today at 2545 W. Armitage Ave. or 346 N. Clark St. and 10% of your purchase will go to, "Salt and Light Coalition," a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering female survivors of trafficking to find freedom through faith, self-care practices and job training. So come out and celebrate NCD with Caffee Umbria and get warm (not just from the coffee) but for knowing you are helping a great cause drinking up!

So cheers to my fellow coffee drinkers out there! Wishing you a wonderful National Coffee Day!