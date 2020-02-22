Happy National Margarita Day!

Who knew that February 22nd was National Margarita Day ?! So if you're looking to be festive, check out the list below of places to find a great margarita!

Can't make it out tonight/today? No worries! Scroll to the bottom to see how to make the best margarita at home! CHEERS!

2020 National Margarita Day List

1) Café Con Leche (2714 N. Milwaukee Ave.)

Café Con Leche will offer will offer select margaritas for $10 (typically $14) in honor of National Margarita Day. Margaritas on special include the Aventura en Loga with tequila, chile de arbol agave, elderflower liquor, lime, lemon and orange; Sobredosis with tequila, Contreau, tamarindo tajin, mango, chipotle brown sugar and lime; Reina de Corazones with tequila, Grand Marnier, hibiscus, pomegranate puree and lime; and De Mi Rancho with tequila, triple sec, cucumber, lime jalapeno simple syrup and egg white.

2) La Josie (740 W. Randolph St.)

La Josie in the West Loop, will offer a Hibiscus Margarita for $14! A portion of the margarita's proceeds on Saturday will also benefit Erie Neighborhood House, a Chicago charity that works to empower Latin immigrants through education, access to critical services and advocacy. Drinking for a great cause? I'm in!

3) Old Pueblo Cantina (1200 W. Webster Ave)

Located in Lincoln Park, OPC will be offering $7 classic margaritas during brunch service all day on Saturday/today.

4) Recess (838 W. Kinzie St)

Get the best traditional margaritas at Recess in West Loop. If you're a little mor cutting edge tho they have the hook-up too! You an order your margarita "spirit-free" (non-alcoholic) OR with CBD.

5) SX Sky Bar (808 S. Michigan Ave)

This luxury lounge's version of a margarita is called The Big Heat...and because they're being festive you can get the Big Heat all day long for only $5!

6) The Smith (400 N. Clark St)

Love cucumber? Well you will now after trying their Cucumber Loco margarita! (Tequila, Combier, St. Germain, cucumber syrup and lime juice with a pinch of salt) Get it all day for $13.50.

7)The Harding Tavern (2732 N. Milwaukee Ave)

The Harding Tavern in has $5 margartas on select drinks! Margaritas on special are: Mango Margarita and their House Margarita! Can't make it in today? No worries they're celebrating on Sunday too!

8) The Old Plank (2700 N. Milwaukee Ave)

Deals like crazy in Logan Square! Enjoy select $8 select margaritas (typically $14) all weekend long! Margaritas on special include Show Me Sunshine with Mi Campo blanco tequila, Dragon in Pink with Sombra mezcal, dragon fruit aloe agave and lime; Dandelion Daisy with Sombra mezcal, cranberry dandelion agave and lime; and Baby J with Mi Campo reposado tequila, ginger agave and lime.

9) The Walk In (2727 N. Milwaukee Ave)

Enjoy $8 Mezcal Sunsets made with Lucy Pistolas mezcal, Pimms, orange bell pepper, lime, agave and tajin rim on all weekend long (Yes, Sunday too!)

All those sound amazing but if you want to play bartender check out this simple way to make a great margarita:

Video of How to Make a Margarita | Cocktail Recipes

Happy National Margarita Day! Be safe and have fun!