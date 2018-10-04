Happy National Taco Day!

Free tacos! Endless Tacos! Dress like a taco! Find out where can get deals in Chicago today!

Step aside Taco Tuesday! Today (Thursday) is NATIONAL Taco Day! So get hungry and pick from the list of places celebrating with great deals! 

Taco Tuesday 2018 Deals

1) Chuy's Tacos
Deal: Customers can add a taco to any entree for $1. 
AND for free tacos...you have to dress like one! LOL!! If you do let's please be friends.

2) On the Border

Deal: Endless tacos for $8.99

3) El Pollo Loco

Deal: Free taco with any purchase. Coupon Here
ALSO, 100 people will also win FREE TACOS FOR A YEAR by entering here: Year of Tacos

4) Moe's Southwest Grill
Deal: If you download their app, you can get 1 free taco when you buy 2! 

5) Taco Bell

Deal: TB is referring to this day as a "holiday" - so you can get 4 tacos for $5 AND they'll throw in a gift set. Not sure if this just means they'll gift wrap them for you? But it looks exciting.

6) Del Taco
Deal: When you buy a shredded beef soft taco you ca get one free with their coupon (which they have at the restaurant)

7) Tijuana Flats
The deal: Drop in for two tacos, chips, and a drink, and the bill will be just $5.49. 

8) Cold Stone Creamery

NOT the place at all you would think of when you crave a taco! BUT they have something special to celebrate the day! An ice cream taco! They are not free sadly, but look amazing!

Enjoy National Taco Day and let us know if there are any other place we should add to our list!

 

