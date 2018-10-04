Happy National Taco Day!

Step aside Taco Tuesday! Today (Thursday) is NATIONAL Taco Day! So get hungry and pick from the list of places celebrating with great deals!

Taco Tuesday 2018 Deals

1) Chuy's Tacos

Deal: Customers can add a taco to any entree for $1.

AND for free tacos...you have to dress like one! LOL!! If you do let's please be friends.

National Taco Day is tomorrow! Come dressed as a taco and post on FB with #NationalTacoDay and get a FREE meal! (redeemable on 10.4) That’s pretty tasty news. pic.twitter.com/4mzPXvhUg7 — Chuy's (@ChuysRestaurant) October 3, 2018

2) On the Border

Deal: Endless tacos for $8.99

Enjoy $8.99 Endless Tacos on 10/4, which happens to be #NationalTacoDay. What a coincidence. -- https://t.co/tVNFw3nT7m pic.twitter.com/VucnNNjkMj — On The Border (@ontheborder) October 1, 2018

3) El Pollo Loco



Deal: Free taco with any purchase. Coupon Here

ALSO, 100 people will also win FREE TACOS FOR A YEAR by entering here: Year of Tacos

4) Moe's Southwest Grill

Deal: If you download their app, you can get 1 free taco when you buy 2!

5) Taco Bell

Deal: TB is referring to this day as a "holiday" - so you can get 4 tacos for $5 AND they'll throw in a gift set. Not sure if this just means they'll gift wrap them for you? But it looks exciting.

Happy #NationalTacoDay! Celebrate the most delicious day of the year with the National Taco Day Gift Set. Four tacos for just $5. pic.twitter.com/iLTSfPrwnK — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 4, 2018

6) Del Taco

Deal: When you buy a shredded beef soft taco you ca get one free with their coupon (which they have at the restaurant)

7) Tijuana Flats

The deal: Drop in for two tacos, chips, and a drink, and the bill will be just $5.49.

8) Cold Stone Creamery

NOT the place at all you would think of when you crave a taco! BUT they have something special to celebrate the day! An ice cream taco! They are not free sadly, but look amazing!

Cold Stone is celebrating National Taco Day on October 4th with Waffle Tacos! Don’t miss your chance to try one, they will be available to purchase for one day only! #nationaltacoday #ColdStoneWaffleTaco pic.twitter.com/y5nHNenlr6 — Cold Stone Creamery (@ColdStone) October 2, 2018

Enjoy National Taco Day and let us know if there are any other place we should add to our list!