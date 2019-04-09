Happy National Unicorn Day!
LIST: Find out who's celebrating and how to get the hook-up!
Calling all unicorn lovers! Today is your day! It's National Unicorn Day!
While this day may be as real as the mythical creatures themselves, there are lots of local business' who are taking part in the fun!
Having a "Unicorn Party" to celebrate?
Target's Market Pantry brand has a Unicorn Magic Ice Cream, Unicorn Pop Tarts and if you're near a Kroger they have a Deluxe Unicorn Swirl Ice Cream.
Plus, you can find some super cute party favors: at Target, Party City or even Dollar Tree.
My PERSONAL fave is from Kraft (find it anywhere Kraft products are sold)...
Parenting may not always be rainbows and unicorns, but dinner time can be.
SOOOO fun!
And for today, find your nearest Sam's Club to pick-up this amazingness...
These custom cakes are too pretty to eat...almost. Browse our sweet selection of unique designs and ready-made themed desserts for your next party. Link in profile.
If you're out and about, try some of these places that are having some fun with #NationalUnicornDay :
Ben and Jerry's: Participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops around the world will give away free ice cream cups and cones from noon to 8 p.m. One cone per person.
Chuck E Cheese: Has freakin Unicorn Churros!!! Get them for free starting today thru June 6 with the purchase of 30 minutes of “All You Can Play.”
Get ready to taste some unicorn magic with Unicorn Churros starting on April 9th, and to celebrate we want to see you Unicorn It! Share a pic with your best unicorn horn for a chance to be featured in our #UnicornItChallenge
Build-A-Bear: Has this incredibly adorable unicorn friends to make!
Our NEW fairy friends are straight from an enchanting fairy garden! Shop our new arrivals and wish your furry friend to life with a little fairy magic!
SO much unicorn fun!!!
How are you celebrating??