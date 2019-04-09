Happy National Unicorn Day!

Calling all unicorn lovers! Today is your day! It's National Unicorn Day!

While this day may be as real as the mythical creatures themselves, there are lots of local business' who are taking part in the fun!

Having a "Unicorn Party" to celebrate?

Target's Market Pantry brand has a Unicorn Magic Ice Cream, Unicorn Pop Tarts and if you're near a Kroger they have a Deluxe Unicorn Swirl Ice Cream.

Plus, you can find some super cute party favors: at Target, Party City or even Dollar Tree.

My PERSONAL fave is from Kraft (find it anywhere Kraft products are sold)...

SOOOO fun!

And for today, find your nearest Sam's Club to pick-up this amazingness...

If you're out and about, try some of these places that are having some fun with #NationalUnicornDay :

Ben and Jerry's: Participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops around the world will give away free ice cream cups and cones from noon to 8 p.m. One cone per person.

Chuck E Cheese: Has freakin Unicorn Churros!!! Get them for free starting today thru June 6 with the purchase of 30 minutes of “All You Can Play.”

Build-A-Bear: Has this incredibly adorable unicorn friends to make!

SO much unicorn fun!!!

How are you celebrating??