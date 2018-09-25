Happy National Voter's Registration Day!

When I was little, my parents made a big deal out of voting. They were first generation Mexicans born in the United States, my Dad served just short of a decade in the Army, and they had so much love for this country. They knew that while it may be just the 2 of them, if they voted and made their voice heard that they were part of the movement trying to make a difference.

They would vote for things as "small" as local school board positions, to who would run the country. On voting day, they'd get home from work, get dressed-up, go vote and then go out to dinner to celebrate.

My sisters and I would go with and I was so enamored by it. It seemed like such a priviedge! So V.I.P! (And we'd go out to dinner after which was also pretty cool lol). But you'd show your I.D., they'd hand you the ballot and escort you in to this little private booth, you'd hand it back to them on the sly, they'd slip it in to a special box, and then you'd get an exclusive sticker to show the world you did it. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and get the same priviledge!

With soooo much constantly changing, people fighting for their rights, if you have a job they take taxes/money out and it goes to something - do you know what your state/city is doing with it?

VOTING helps make those decisions.

While you may wonder how your 1-vote can make a difference, imagine if everyone felt that way?

I'm not telling you what to vote, I'm just saying DO IT.

The first thing I say to someone complaining about political things, I ask, "Did you vote?" Cause if you didn't (and you are able) then you can't complain. YOU didn't do anything about it. :p

Today is National Voter's Registration Day and what that signifies is midterm elections are just 6-weeks away. So if you are not registered to vote (you must be 18 and a U.S. citizen, etc.), have moved recently or are now married - you have until November 6th to register or update your registration to be a part of this year's voting.

Take the time to do your research to find out who you are voting for, what they stand for or want and speak-up. Your vote is your voice.

As people living in America, if we don't like the state that our country is in and want to see changes it starts with our right to vote.

For questions about voting you can call 866-OUR-VOTE for answers.

OR to find out where to register in Illinois (or to make changes to your current status) click here: Illinois Voting Information

Plus, you can also register by mail now too so there are virutally no excuses not to do it.

Make a tradition out of it like my parents did. Get a group of your friends together and do it.

The change starts with us!