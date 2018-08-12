Harry Potter Film Festival ! See Which Theatres are Celebrating Here!

World Wizard Week XD is coming August 31st - September 6th and Cinemark is celebrating with a Harry Potter film festival!

A whole weeks worth of Harry Potter?! Holy Hufflepuff!

Tickets are $25 for a 7-day fest pass (that's all 9 movies) - OR - $5 per movie.

Cinemark says:

The $25 festival pass includes a free collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that you can refill for $3.50 through Nov. 30 and a commemorative festival badge. You can reserve your seats beginning Aug. 25. Seating is limited though, so passes will be doled out on a first-come, first-serve basis. And, obviously, you can only buy one pass per person.

Participating local theatres include:

West Dundee: Cinemark Spring Hill Mall and XD

Address: 2000 Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee, IL, 60118

Evanston: Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD

Address: 1715 Maple Ave., Evanston, IL, 60201

For more info or to buy your tickets now click here: Harry Potter Film Festival Info