Harry Styles EVERYWHERE: New tour, a Chicago date and more!

Find out when to get your tickets all the things he has coming our way!

November 13, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

PA Images/Sipa USA

If you were missing Harry Styles he's def making it up to us!

New music...and now a tour!

LOVE ON TOUR 2020. American Express and Verified Fan Presales begin Monday, November 18. Public onsales begin Friday, November 22. Link in bio.

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

Did you spy the date?? He'll be at United Center on July 24th!

ALERT: Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 22 BUT there is an exclusive pre-sale from American Express and Verified Fan Presales on Monday, November 18th! 
More details here: Harry Styles Love on Tour tix

Still need more Harry? (Uh, who doesn't?!)

SNL - DOUBLE DUTY - NOV. 16

A post shared by @ harrystyles on

PS- If you missed Harry on SNL this past weekend see the highlights here: Harry on SNL

