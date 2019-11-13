Harry Styles EVERYWHERE: New tour, SNL this Weekend and more!
Find out when he's coming to Chicago and all the things he has coming our way!
November 13, 2019
If you were missing Harry Styles he's def making it up to us!
New music...and now a tour!
LOVE ON TOUR 2020. American Express and Verified Fan Presales begin Monday, November 18. Public onsales begin Friday, November 22. Link in bio.
Did you spy the date?? He'll be at United Center on July 24th!
ALERT: Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 22 BUT there is an exclusive pre-sale from American Express and Verified Fan Presales on Monday, November 18th!
More details here: Harry Styles Love on Tour tix
Still need more Harry? (Uh, who doesn't?!)
Don't forget he's pulling double-duty this weekend on SNL as both the musical guest AND host!
We just know it - 2020 is sooo going to be the year of Harry Styles!