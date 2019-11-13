Harry Styles EVERYWHERE: New tour, SNL this Weekend and more!

If you were missing Harry Styles he's def making it up to us!

New music...and now a tour!

Did you spy the date?? He'll be at United Center on July 24th!

ALERT: Tickets go on-sale Friday, November 22 BUT there is an exclusive pre-sale from American Express and Verified Fan Presales on Monday, November 18th!

More details here: Harry Styles Love on Tour tix

Still need more Harry? (Uh, who doesn't?!)

Don't forget he's pulling double-duty this weekend on SNL as both the musical guest AND host!

We just know it - 2020 is sooo going to be the year of Harry Styles!