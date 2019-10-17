The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Coming This Weekend!

From treats to trinkets all things Hello Kitty are coming to Naperville in the Hello Kitty Cafe truck!

A post shared by Hello Kitty Cafe Truck (@hellokittycafetruck) on Sep 14, 2019 at 7:41am PDT

Get ready Naperville! This Saturday, October 20th, the HKC truck will be parked outside the Main Street Promenade near Sur La Table from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

So what does the truck have beside kitty cuteness?

Exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles you can't find anywhere else like: NEW Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles); NEW Madeleine Sets; NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes, keychains, shirts, bows, plush toys and NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cushions. Other best-selling items include stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, 5-piece macaron box sets and a cafe lunchbox with Confetti popcorn.

HK shopping got ya hungry? Purrrfect! They also have snacks like macaroons, pie pockets, popcorn, mini cakes and cookies. All the items (food and merch) are all there "while supplies last". *AKA just because they are there until 8pm don't expect it to still be fully stocked in the later hours.

Plus - Anyone who spends $25 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty Cafe pink mini-tote while supplies last!

So gather the troops and arrive early!

Will you be visiting HKC truck on Saturday? If you do you have to share with us what it was like!

PS- Per the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, they only accept credit/debit card payments –no cash.