Hey Camila! Did You Know Oprah is a Fan??

VIDEO: Check out Oprah getting down to Camila here!

August 11, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Every where you look, listen and go - Camila Cabello is there! Coming to your town on-tour, in the store with Sketchers, shampoo and make-up, on B96...and playing for OPRAH!!!

Yes, Oprah-freakin-Winfrey!

Oprah recently did a photo shoot and check out what song she is "dancing" to...

Does this mean Camila gets to hang with Oprah and Gail? Double date with her and Stedman?

Def a plus if Oprah is a fan! #YearOfCamila

