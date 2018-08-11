Hey Camila! Did You Know Oprah is a Fan??
VIDEO: Check out Oprah getting down to Camila here!
August 11, 2018
Every where you look, listen and go - Camila Cabello is there! Coming to your town on-tour, in the store with Sketchers, shampoo and make-up, on B96...and playing for OPRAH!!!
Yes, Oprah-freakin-Winfrey!
Oprah recently did a photo shoot and check out what song she is "dancing" to...
Does this mean Camila gets to hang with Oprah and Gail? Double date with her and Stedman?
Def a plus if Oprah is a fan! #YearOfCamila