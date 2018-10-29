Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's baby is here!

Congrats on their new bundle of joy! See a pic and the name here!

October 29, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Yay for a new baby! Congrats to Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma who just welcomed a baby girl!

Banks Violet Bair was born on Thursday (10/25/18) and it's the first baby for the 2 of them. (Hilary has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship).

Check out this super adorble pic they just posted:

Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

I love Hilary and Matthew together! Congrats again on your new little family!

