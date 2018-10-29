Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's baby is here!

Yay for a new baby! Congrats to Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma who just welcomed a baby girl!

Banks Violet Bair was born on Thursday (10/25/18) and it's the first baby for the 2 of them. (Hilary has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship).

Check out this super adorble pic they just posted:

I love Hilary and Matthew together! Congrats again on your new little family!