Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's baby is here!
Congrats on their new bundle of joy! See a pic and the name here!
October 29, 2018
Yay for a new baby! Congrats to Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma who just welcomed a baby girl!
Banks Violet Bair was born on Thursday (10/25/18) and it's the first baby for the 2 of them. (Hilary has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship).
Check out this super adorble pic they just posted:
Banks Violet Bair❤️ this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic ✨
I love Hilary and Matthew together! Congrats again on your new little family!