H&M is Going Stranger Things for the Summer!

Love Strangers Things? H&M has the perfect summer collection for you

May 8, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
News

Love "Stranger Things" and can't wait til their July 4th premiere of season 3?! ME EITHER!!! And H&M is getting us ready with a new line of inspired clothing!

H&M x Stranger Things collection available May 23rd. @hm #hm #strangerthings

A post shared by Dacre Montgomery (@dacremontgomery) on

Pretty cool right?

The collection will be available in stores 05/23/19 and has everything from Hawkins Lifeguard gear, Stranger Things slides, to swimwear and visors!

I want ALLLLLL of it!! 

See the full line here: Strangers Things at S&M

Tags: 
Dacre Montgomery
Stranger Things
season 3
fashion line
h&m
stranger things H&M
Hawkins
lifeguard
July 4th
May 23rd
2019