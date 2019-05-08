H&M is Going Stranger Things for the Summer!
Love Strangers Things? H&M has the perfect summer collection for you
May 8, 2019
Love "Stranger Things" and can't wait til their July 4th premiere of season 3?! ME EITHER!!! And H&M is getting us ready with a new line of inspired clothing!
H&M x Stranger Things collection available May 23rd. @hm #hm #strangerthings
Pretty cool right?
The collection will be available in stores 05/23/19 and has everything from Hawkins Lifeguard gear, Stranger Things slides, to swimwear and visors!
I want ALLLLLL of it!!
See the full line here: Strangers Things at S&M