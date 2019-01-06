The Hook-Up: Find out where to get free food and best deals here
Get your belly full AND your wallet! See all the 2019 deals here!
Get your belly full while keeping your wallet full too! Check out these sweet deals and share with your friends and fam for some good food karma :p
2019 Food Hook-Ups
1) Baskin-Robbins
The Hook-up: On every 31st day of the month, get a scoop $1.50 all day long! Plus, the offer is good for all scoops, but toppings and waffle cones will cost extra.
When: January 31
2) Applebee's
The Hook-up: The cocktail of the month is a Captain and Coke, which you can get for just two bucks all month long. Cheers!
When: Now through January 31
3) Taco Bell
The Hook-up: FREE DRINK! Any drink -- with any purchase! So that money you had budgeted for a drink can now be used for extra tacos! #Winning
When: Now through February 1
4) Chipotle
The Hook-up: Perfect for a lazy Sunday Funday (or hangover Monday!) Chipotle is waiving the delivery fee on all orders over $10 as part of its football-themed "Free Delivery Bowl." Dialing as I type! :p
When: Now through January 7
5) Wendy's
The Hook-up: Wendy's brought back the Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for the holidays, and you can get it as a combo meal -- with a 4-piece chicken nuggets, small fries, and a drink -- for $5.
When: Ongoing, but for a limited time
6) Burger King
The Hook-up: Grab a stack of three fluffy pancakes for 89 cents. Breakfast not your jam? Then get a 10-piece nuggets for $1 offer!
When: Ongoing
6) Pizza Hut
The Hook-up: It's called the St. Jude Meal Deal.Get two medium one-topping pizzas, a 16-piece order of parmesan bread bites, an eight-piece order of cinnamon twists, and a two-liter bottle of coke for $19.99. Plus, when you place the order, Domino's will also make a $1 donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. So feast and help an amazing cause doing it!
When: Now through January 6
7) Buffalo Wild Wings
The Hook-up: Every Thursday, B-Dubs unleashes deals on boneless chicken wings. The discounts will vary by location, but you can count on getting a deal any time of day on Thursdays.
When: Ongoing, every Thursday
8) Carvel
The Hook-up: Grab an ice cream sundae and they’ll throw in another one for free every Wednesday. I like to call this "One for each hand on Wednesday" :p
When: Ongoing, every Wednesday
9) Carrabba's Italian Grill
The Hook-up: Get $10 off any bottle of wine. You can also get any pizza for $9.99. Perfect date night for you and your bestie on the cheap!
When: Ongoing, every Wednesday
10) IHOP
The Hook-up: For a limited time, you can pick up all-you-can-eat pancakes with any breakfast combo. OR, if you just want the pancakes, you can also just do the bottomless pancakes for $4.99. The deal is only good on buttermilk pancakes when dining in.
When: Ongoing